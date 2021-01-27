Students who report sexual violence can't be asked about sexual history: Ontario govt

Ontario is moving to bar colleges and universities from asking students who report sexual violence or harassment about their sexual history.

The province is also proposing to prohibit post-secondary institutions from punishing complainants for drinking or using drugs at the time of the alleged incident.

The proposed changes announced today would require schools to update their policies on sexual violence and harassment.

The government says the amendments would make Ontario one of the only Canadian jurisdictions with such protections explicitly enshrined in legislation or regulation.

Public consultations on the matter are being held online until mid-March.

The province says the changes aim to increase campus safety and reduce the fear and stigma for those who come forward with allegations.

