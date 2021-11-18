Students will bring home rapid tests for the holidays

Ontario students will be sent home for the December break with five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests each.

The province announced details of its winter testing plan today, including the holiday plans for students.

The 11 million tests will be distributed over the next month to all publicly funded schools.

Those who choose to participate in the voluntary program will be instructed to take tests every three to four days over the holiday break beginning Dec. 23.

The government is also planning pop-up testing clinics in high-traffic public spaces like malls, holiday markets and retail stores so people can be tested during the busy holiday season.

Starting Thursday, up to 600 pharmacies were to begin training to offer COVID-19 testing to everyone eligible, including people with symptoms, with plans to eventually expand to up to 1,300 pharmacy sites.