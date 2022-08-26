Students will head to school without formal advice on mask use

The province's science advisory table says it will not be making a formal recommendation on whether to reintroduce mandatory masking in schools.

In a report yesterday, members of the science table said they could not reach a consensus regarding if and when masking should be mandated again.

September marks the first time returning students will not be required to wear masks in public schools since the start of the pandemic.

The province released weekly COVID-19 data yesterday, showing most indicators were unchanged from a week ago, though Public Health Ontario has said rates appear to be increasing among school-aged children