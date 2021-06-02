iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Students will remain online for the remainder of the school year

iStock-1160926573

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced schools will remain closed to in-person learning for the rest of the academic year.

The Premier also expressed a desire for outdoor gatherings on school grounds for graduations.

Ford hinted that the economic reopening could happen sooner than June 14.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has previously stated that he wants to see children return to the classroom before the economy reopens.

Latest Audio