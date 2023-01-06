Study says flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers

A new study on work-life balance says flexible schedules and shorter work weeks can lead to more productive, healthy and loyal workers.



The report by the International Labour Organization says giving workers flexibility in terms of where and when they work can be win-win for both employees and businesses.



The United Nations agency says flexible work schedules can improve workers' job satisfaction, performance and commitment to an organization _ reducing recruitment costs and increasing productivity.



Meanwhile, the study found that employers who enforce strict work arrangements or schedules such as a 9-to-5 office workweek, could see productivity and job performance drop, and turnover and absenteeism increase.



The report's lead author, Jon Messenger, says new work arrangements during the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing so-called Great Resignation has placed work-life balance at the forefront of social and labour market issues.



He says lessons learned during the pandemic can improve both business performance and work-life balance.