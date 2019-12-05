Study suggests babies who have older siblings with autism should be tested before symptoms appear

Canadian researchers have led a study suggesting infants who have older siblings with autism should be tested before symptoms typically appear.

Previous studies have shown that the odds of a younger sibling having autism are up to 20 per cent, but children are often not diagnosed until age four.

The researchers from the University of Alberta and Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto have found that a standard blood test analysing the D-N-A of infants would provide earlier information to families.

Families could initiate strategies to help children develop early communication skills as part of a cost-effective approach to care.