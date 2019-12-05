Study suggests babies who have older siblings with autism should be tested before symptoms appear
Canadian researchers have led a study suggesting infants who have older siblings with autism should be tested before symptoms typically appear.
Previous studies have shown that the odds of a younger sibling having autism are up to 20 per cent, but children are often not diagnosed until age four.
The researchers from the University of Alberta and Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto have found that a standard blood test analysing the D-N-A of infants would provide earlier information to families.
Families could initiate strategies to help children develop early communication skills as part of a cost-effective approach to care.
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.