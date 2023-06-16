Study suggests link between gas stoves and asthma in kids

A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and asthma in some kids, but that depends on multiple factors.



Like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent in the research published last week in the Canadian Journal of Public Health.



Study co-author and respirologist Doctor Padmaja Subbarao says 5.5 per cent of children living in Toronto homes with an electric stove were diagnosed with asthma by age five but that jumped to just over 10 per cent for kids whose families use a gas stove.



She says the numbers were likely higher in Toronto compared to Vancouver because of climate differences that allow people in the West Coast city to open windows, even in winter, providing natural ventilation from pollutants.



They include carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, which are emitted by gas stoves and can potentially irritate the lungs.



An analysis of studies published last year suggested 12.7 per cent of childhood asthma cases in the United States are associated with the appliance.



But experts say genetics and the lack of a hood fan that ventilates toxins to the outside could be among the contributing factors.