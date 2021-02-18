Success for Perseverance rover as it lands safely on Mars
Cheers erupted in mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory as controllers confirmed that NASA’s Perseverance rover, with the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter attached to its belly, has touched down safely on Mars.
Engineers are analyzing the data flowing back from the spacecraft.
Two images have already been sent back to land.
A postlanding briefing is expected at 5:30 p.m. EST
You can watch live coverage by clicking here.
Perseverance will then begin collecting samples that will eventually be returned to Earth in 2034 for analysis.
A Brock University professor, Dr. Mariek Schmidt, will be one of 13 Participating Scientists examining those samples.
