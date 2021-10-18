Sudbury jail closed to manage COVID-19 outbreak, 145 inmates moved

A jail in Sudbury, Ont., has closed for at least two weeks to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says about 145 inmates from the facility are being moved to other jails, where they will be isolating.

Spokesperson Andrew Morrison says the shutdown will also allow jail staff to isolate.

He says the decision to shut down the jail came after consultation with the local public health unit.

Morrison says the correctional facilities that will host inmates from the Sudbury jail are following public health measures and those who have COVID-19 will be isolated ``under droplet precautions'' separate from the general population.

Ontario reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and two more deaths.

