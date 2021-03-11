Sudbury moving into Grey tomorrow
The Sudbury area is moving back into the Grey - Lockdown tier of the colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system.
The provincial government is activating the 'emergency brake' for the Public Health Sudbury and Districts region after consulting with the local public officer of health.
Data shows from March 3rd to March 9th the region's case rate increased by 54.1 percent to 75.9 cases per 100,000 people.
The region officially moves into the Grey tier tomorrow.
