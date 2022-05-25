iHeartRadio
Sudden death investigation in Welland closes Merritt Island Trail

merritt island

Niagara Police are investigating a sudden death in Welland.

Police say they were called to the Merritt Island Trail today after a sudden death involving an adult man.

The trail remains closed due to the investigation.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public, foul play is not suspected.

