Sudden death investigation in Welland closes Merritt Island Trail
Niagara Police are investigating a sudden death in Welland.
Police say they were called to the Merritt Island Trail today after a sudden death involving an adult man.
The trail remains closed due to the investigation.
Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public, foul play is not suspected.
