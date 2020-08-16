Sudden death of dog in Niagara-on-the-Lake remains a mystery following water test results

The sudden death of a dog in Niagara-on-the-Lake remains a mystery.

The town issued a warning about possible toxic bacteria in the water at Ryerson Park following the death of a dog who had visited the beach.

Vets suspected the dog consumed water containing deadly bacteria.

The town called in the Ministry of Environment to test the water, but results have shown no presence of blue-green algal bloom.

The public is reminded that the waterfront at Ryerson Park is not designated to be a beach, meaning water testing is not conducted in the area.