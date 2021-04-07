Sudden restrictions pose a significant cost to Niagara businesses: Chamber CEO

The CEO of the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce says today's 'stay-at-home' order will come at a high cost for businesses.

Mishka Balsom tells CKTB while tighter restrictions are supported by a vast majority of the Chamber members, the sudden timing of the measures will cost businesses greatly.

"These measures that are being imposed today, that will take effect in a couple of hours....these sudden restrictions pose a significant cost to businesses and should be avoided whenever possible. Especially when we look at and listen to public health officials who have been warning that such measures are necessary for weeks now."

Balsom says on the bright side, Niagara businesses are better prepared to offer curbside pick-up during the four-week period, compared to the first lockdown.

She says a lot of businesses are also more familiar with digital transactions, and connecting with customers virtually.

Balsom would like more access to testing and tracing support for Niagara's businesses.

"We have insufficient data when it comes to the community spread of the virus."

