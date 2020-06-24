Suitcase In Point creating Emancipation Mixtape

A local theatre group is collecting Niagara's feelings on emancipation and freedom.

Representatives with Suitcase In Point are asking residents to submit an audio recording no longer than 4 minutes to explain what emancipation means to them.

Submissions can include a song, poem, story, of stream of consciousness thoughts.

Officials say they were inspired by the riots and protests around the world as people refuse to accept the status quo.

The deadline for submissions is July 20th so organizers can put together a mixtape for Emancipation Day on August 1st.

The Slavery Abolition Act was introduced on August 1st, 1834, ending slavery in the British Empire, including Canada.