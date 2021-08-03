Summer camp closes due to COVID-19 cases

A Muskoka summer camp says it's working with public health officials on setting a re-opening date after shutting down due to COVID-19 cases.

The Muskoka Woods camp announced the closure yesterday, saying it had identified ``single digit'' cases on Saturday at the end of its fourth week, and another case on Sunday as guests arrived for the fifth.

It says local public health officials have said two or more cases at an overnight camp can be considered an outbreak.

The camp says those who tested positive are no longer on site, and refunds will be issued for the fifth week.