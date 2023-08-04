Summer Games Host Society launches Sport Niagara

A year after the Canada Summer Games in Niagara the Host Society has announced the launch of Sport Niagara.

The new not-for-profit organization will focus on supporting the attraction and hosting of future sport events in Niagara.

Sport Niagara will be funded in part by the 2022 Canada Games Legacy Fund which has more than $3 million surplus generated from last summers games.

Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Canada Games Host Society, says the Canada Games Legacy Fund was established by the Niagara 2022 Canada Games Host Society in partnership with the Niagara Community Foundation, "This partnership with the NCF will ensure that the 2022 Canada Games Legacy Fund is well-positioned for continued growth through investment and future contributions. These contributions to the 2022 Canada Games Legacy Fund will be critical to the long-term success of Sport Niagara."