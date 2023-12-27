Summer McIntosh named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Summer McIntosh's continued assault on the international swimming podium in 2023 made her The Canadian Press female athlete of the year.

"I'm very honoured to have it and it's just really cool," McIntosh said of the award.

A talent for swimming fast combined with poise beyond her years has the Toronto teenager tracking for a monstrous 2024.

A couple weeks shy of her 17th birthday, McIntosh defended her world titles in the 200-metre butterfly and 400-metre individual medley in Fukuoka, Japan, to become a double world champion in back-to-back years.

"Going into big meets like a world championship, I don't really have exact expectations of myself especially when it comes to placement or medals, but I definitely tried to just reach my full potential in each one of my races and I think I did that for the most part."

After placing fourth in the 400-metre freestyle in Fukuoka in her first race — she was a silver medallist in 2022 — McIntosh rallied with a bronze in the 200 free before climbing to the top of the podium in her next two races.

"I needed to learn how to get back up just after a race that I wasn't happy with," she said.

"Mentally and physically repairing myself and getting ready for the next race was super-important. That was my first race of the meet. I had lots of other opportunities to do well so I kind of just put it behind me and kept moving forward."

She capped her four-medal meet swimming the freestyle anchor leg to help the women's medley relay team take bronze and qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Two world records at Canadian trials in March set the stage for her banner world championship.