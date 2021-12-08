Summit for Democracy aimed at slowing the march of authoritarianism

Government officials from 110 countries, including Canada, as well as business leaders, civil-society advocates and activists will gather this week for a two-day virtual ``Summit for Democracy'' hosted by the U-S, aimed at slowing the march of authoritarianism and defending the western way of life.



Joe Biden's promise to host Thursday's summit predated the presidential election in November 2020, but took on an entirely different hue after his victory came under attack during the January 6th assault on Capitol Hill by supporters of his defeated but still-defiant rival.



The summit's three primary themes include strengthening democracy and defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and advancing human rights. Topics up for discussion will include supporting a free and independent media, using technology to advance democratic reform and protecting free and fair elections.



A staggering 85 per cent of U.S. participants in a survey earlier this year said they want either total reform or major changes to their country's political system. In Canada, only 47 per cent said the same, with only eight per cent calling for a full overhaul.



A followup event is expected in 2022, the hope being that next year's summit will be an opportunity to assess the progress made over the intervening year.