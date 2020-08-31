Sunflower seeds in high demand

Since the pandemic was declared in March, we have seen demand soar for a long list of products from toilet paper to swimming pools to bicycles.

But who could have predicted a spike in demand for sunflower seeds.

It appears, we have become a nation of backyard bird feeders and as a result we are seeing a spike in the price of the seeds.

In fact the demand has been so high, farmers were urged to plant more sunflower crops in the spring.