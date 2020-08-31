iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Sunflower seeds in high demand

iStock-157984666

Since the pandemic was declared in March, we have seen demand soar for a long list of products from toilet paper to swimming pools to bicycles.

But who could have predicted a spike in demand for sunflower seeds.

It appears, we have become a nation of backyard bird feeders and as a result  we are seeing a spike in the price of the seeds.

In fact the demand has been so high, farmers were urged to plant more sunflower crops in the spring.

Latest Audio