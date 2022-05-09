iHeartRadio
Sunshine and warm temperatures expected all week long

Mother Nature is planning to bring some sunshine and warmer temperatures to Niagara this week.

Temperatures have been below normal the past couple weeks but that is expected to change as the temperature climbs all week long.

The week will start with high of 17 degrees but by Friday we could expect a more summer like high of 29 degrees.

The average high this time of year is around 18 degrees.

