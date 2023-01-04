Sunwing and Via Rail expected to be questioned over holiday travel chaos

The House of Commons transport committee wants to get to the bottom of the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.



Committee chair Peter Schiefke (SHEEF'-kay) says he plans to call on representatives from Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to appear as witnesses.



He says Canadians deserve answers for -- quote -- ``unacceptable delays and cancellations'' over the holiday season.



Hundreds of people were stranded in Mexico over the holidays after Sunwing cancelled their flights due to severe winter weather.



Sunwing says it has completed all of its scheduled recovery flights to bring home those passengers.



The airline also announced recently that it was suspending flights from the Saskatoon and Regina airports until early February due to extenuating circumstances.



Via Rail has been criticized, including by Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, after passengers were stranded for hours as a winter storm pounded parts of Ontario and Quebec.