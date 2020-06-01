Sunwing giving away 100 all inclusive vacations to Canada's frontline workers

Sunwing is giving back to frontline workers across Canada by giving away 100 all inclusive vacations.

Sunwing’s Hero Vacations initiative calls on Canadians to nominate deserving frontline heroes who have helped their family or community fight the pandemic.

Eligible nominees can be health care workers, emergency service providers or anyone who has helped keep Canada safe during this difficult time.

Nominations are open until June 30th.

There are two ways to enter:

1. Nominate a deserving frontline hero using this form, OR;

2. Share a photo of a deserving frontline hero on Instagram using the #SunwingCelebratesHeroes hashtag and tagging @sunwingvacations in the caption with a brief description of why they deserve a vacation (must be posted from a public profile or the post will not be entered).