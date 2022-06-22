Super rare five-planet alignment will be on display Thursday and Friday morning

If you get up early tomorrow and Friday morning, you will witness something you won't be able to see until 2040.

A rare five-planet alignment will be visible between 3:39 a.m. and sunrise at 4:43 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The line-up includes Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

Professor of physics and astronomy at York University in Toronto, Paul Delaney, tells CKTB it is the solar system in action.

"All you have to do is get out of bed. You don't need binoculars, or a telescope, you just need a reasonably dark sky -- that's why it's 4:30 a.m. or so -- and hopefully a nice clear east-to-south horizon."

Officials say it’s not unusual to see two or three planets in the night sky in a row, but the planetary alignment of 2022 is rare.

The last time the five lined up was back in March 2004 and will not align again in this way until August 2040.