Supercrawl Weekend in Hamilton

Supercrawl is proud to unveil the expanded lineup for this fall’s free festival weekend, taking place September 9-11, 2022 along James Street North in downtown Hamilton, Ontario and presented by sponsor TD Bank Group (TD).

Supercrawl returns to James Street North with a stellar lineup that includes musical performances from headliners Tim Baker, The Dirty Nil, Hamilton Superstars, Sarah Harmer, Lido Pimienta, and Charlotte Day Wilson, as well as Altameda, Tynomi Banks, The Barettas, Blind Mule, Breeze, Nuela Charles, Dearly Beloved, Ellevator, Espanola, Fame Cartel, Golden Feather, Sarah Good & The Bads, Hamilton Children’s Choir, Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra Brass Quintet, The Hidden Cameras, Cam Kahin, Shawnee Kish, LOONY, Loviet, Olivia Lunny, Eamon McGrath, Nezqwik, Northern Cree, OMBIIGIZI, Lydia Persaud, Lido Pimienta, Pleasure Craft, Queen Cee with GSSO and Duckai, Amanda Rheaume, Tallies, Julian Taylor, TRP.P, and JJ Wilde.

Supercrawl 2022 will also feature an interactive residency from Pittsburgh’s post-industrial art rock performance troupe Squonk, who will bring their touring production “Hand to Hand” to the festival for shows on September 10 and 11. This don’t-miss event, a rare international date, will be only the second time Squonk has staged “Hand to Hand” in Canada.

This year’s festival will also feature visual and performance art from Asli Alin, All Our Relations Collective, Mary Anne Barkhouse, Kiera Boult, Dawn Hackett Burns, Joseph Farrugia, Melissa General, Skawennati, and Brandon Vickerd.

Supercrawl 2022 will host fashion showcases from Ark Collective, Ashes, Domenication, Dope Chief, The Eye of Faith, Heart Collector, Kiki’s Closets, Leave Your Mark, M218, sariKNOTsari, Shedo, The Thrifty Designer, Tout Sweet Vintage, True Hamiltonian and more, in addition to the always sensational Sapphyre Poison Drag Extravaganza.

Festival-goers will also enjoy Theatre + Dance from Alegria Dance Company, Defining Movement Dance, David Hudson Dance Company, Monica Plant x Jungle Ling, Society for the Prevention of Spectacle, Tommy Taylor, and Eshe Yildiz, as well as a weekend-long Authors + Talks roster featuring Charlie Angus, Sifton Tracey Anipare, Michael Barclay, Gary Barwin, Ralph Benmergui, Nic Brewer, Sally Cooper, Terri Favro, Sydney Hegele, Lorraine Johnson, Jon-Erik Lappano, Eddie Lartey, Fareh Malik, Judith McCormack, Robert McGill, Sheila Murray, Aimee Reid, Jamie Tennant and other great readers, plus Friday-night local author signings with Gary Barwin, David Collier, Denise Davy, Jaclyn Desforges, Margaret Nowaczyk, Benjamin Robinson, Brent van Staalduinen and more.

Supercrawl will also offer dozens of food trucks, scores of craft vendors, plus a Family Zone packed with creative options for children and youth. Announcements on all three, as well as festival schedule and map, will follow in the days and weeks ahead.

Supercrawl is a free, not-for-profit outdoor music and arts festival that showcases the cultures, businesses and creative people in Hamilton’s downtown core. It is both an acclaimed tourist event with national profile and a celebration of the city’s creative vitality. On an annual and ongoing basis, Supercrawl provides opportunities to local artists and performers, showcasing them alongside their regional, national and international peers.



PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING ROAD CLOSURES DURING SUPERCRAWL:

James St. North will be closed from King to Strachan from 1 a.m. Thursday September 8 until Monday September 12 at 5 a.m. Cannon will remain open to westbound traffic throughout the festival, with traffic safety barriers on both sides of James.

York Blvd. will be closed between Bay St. and Hughson St. from 1 a.m. Friday September 9 until Monday September 12 at 1 a.m.

King William, Rebecca, Vine, Mulberry, Colbourne, Robert, and Murray Streets will be closed for roughly a block outside of the James North corridor during the festival.