Superhero run raises over $100k for Children's Centre


The Superhero Run was a huge success for the Niagara Children's Centre.

The 8th annual event this weekend raised $101,578.

516 people took part in the run at Burgoyne Woods Park in St. Catharines.

Over 5,800 children and their families rely on support from Niagara Children's Centre.

