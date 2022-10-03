Superhero run raises over $100k for Children's Centre
The Superhero Run was a huge success for the Niagara Children's Centre.
The 8th annual event this weekend raised $101,578.
516 people took part in the run at Burgoyne Woods Park in St. Catharines.
Over 5,800 children and their families rely on support from Niagara Children's Centre.
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted/Janice and Robin Digital Communications
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional Councillor
-
Mayor Candidate Vaugn Goettler
Mayor Candidate Vaugn Goettler
-
View From The Drive Thru: Twitter and Politics and Celebrities
View From The Drive Thru: Twitter and Politics and Celebrities