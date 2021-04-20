Supply issues persist as people 40+ sign up for AstraZeneca vaccine

People 40 and older will start getting doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

The vaccine distributed by pharmacies and primary care settings was previously available to people 55 and older.

Boggio and Edwards Pharmacist Donnie Edwards encourages people who want a shot to join the wait lists pharmacies are offering.

"At our stores as soon as we get the vaccine we send out the invites starting the next day so it really only gives someone 24 hours or less sometimes to book a time slot. We'll fill out the time slots for how many vaccines we have available."

Vaccine supply is still considered a major issue with many pharmacies unsure of when shipments will arrive and how many doses they will receive.

Edwards also believes while opening up to the 40+ crowd is a step in the right direction, the eligibility should be expanded to all essential workers over 18.

"We think that essential workers of any age bracket should be able to go into a pharmacy right now and be able to access the vaccine," he explains. "That's really what our big push is right now. We have high risk populations, we have essential workers that need to be vaccinated."

Premier Doug Ford's office has warned the province is expecting delays to two anticipated AstraZeneca shipments.

A shipment scheduled to arrive this week and a shipment set for the week of May 3rd could be delayed until the end of May.

Click here to listen to Edwards' full interview with Tim Denis.