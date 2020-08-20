Support for masks for all students & start times announced for DSBN high school

Premier Doug Ford says he will support any school board that wants to implement a mandatory mask policy for all students, like the Toronto District School Board did earlier this week.

Ford points out that the chief medical officer of health didn't feel it was necessary for the youngest kids.

"We'll support boards if that's what they want to do, but keeping a mask on a JK or senior kindergarten might be difficult, but we'll support it"

The province's back to school plan only calls for mandatory masks for students in grades 4 and up.

Niagara's two boards haven't indicated if they'll consider the move for the lower grades.

Meantime, the District School Board for Niagara announced school start times for its high schools.

You can find the link here, as well as the boards website or their social media platforms.