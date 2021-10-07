Support growing for St. Catharines Principal after petition called for her to be transferred

A high school principal with a love for heavy metal music is the focus of a petition to have her transferred from her St. Catharines high school.

A petition has been posted on Change.org called 'Eden High School Principal, Sharon Burns, Needs To Be Transferred Immediately!'

Parent, Debbi Lynn, created the petition after Burns posted a picture of her with an Iron Maiden flag on her social media account.

"As concerned parents with impressionable children at Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario, we are deeply disturbed that the principal assigned to the school blatantly showed Satanic symbols and her allegiance to Satanic practices on her public social media platforms where all the students can see them under @edenprincipal (not her personal account). Our school is based on inclusion, and openly displaying Satanic symbols (on a public social media platform) that directly goes against the principles of the vast majority of families who represent the school, is not inclusive. As parents we are demanding her transfer to another school. Please replace her with another principal who aligns with the values of the families at Eden and will not sabotage the teaching or upholding of those values and will not try to introduce impressionable students to Satanic practices or symbolism. Will provide more pictures if you have more questions. You can also see the blatant display of the 666 symbolism in a screenshot of her post in comments below. We could only put one picture in this campaign.

Burns doesn't hide her love for metal music, and even describes herself as being 'fueled by metal & ska. & chickens.'

She is also a Buffalo Bills fan.

Another Change.org petition has now been created supporting the Principal. It has been signed by hundreds more people than the original one calling for the DSBN to relocate her.

"Recently, there has been a petition going around to "remove" the principal of eden high school. It is ridiculous that a couple of parents only judge her role as a principal only based on an instagram post. (About liking the band Iron Maiden. That's it.) Eden High School is a public school. Not a Christian school. If you somehow don't like the principal of your child, grandchild, relative etc.'s school, then send them to another one. The principal has made so many efforts to remind students that eden is a diverse place. She has even turned a whole room into a prayer room for students who are practicing religions other than christianity, like practicing Islam. She has made eden a safe space for so many people. She spreads nothing but love and kindness, and is probably one of the best and most enthusiastic principals the school has ever had. If you would like to bring some light to this whole petition, please consider signing!"

CKTB has reached out to the DSBN for comment.