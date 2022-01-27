Supporters gather along QEW to see trucker convoy off in Niagara

Supporters have gathered along highway overpasses in Niagara as a trucker convoy is set to head across the region this morning.

Vehicles are leaving Fort Erie and heading to York Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

They were supposed to arrive in NOTL for 8 a.m, but are a bit behind.

There are some supporter rallies being held to see the group off, so be careful around QEW overpasses in Niagara.

About 50 supporters have gathered at the Ontario Street overpass in St. Catharines.

The group is then expected to continue onto Hamilton, arriving on Kenora Ave. at 9:30 a.m.

OPP expects the group to stick to major highways like the QEW, 403, and 401.

CKTB will keep you updated on any traffic disruptions in Niagara with live reports every 15-minutes until 9 a.m.

Protesters are then making their way into Ottawa for Saturday.

Ottawa police estimate there could be up to 2,000 demonstrators, but the number is shifting quickly, and they are warning residents against travelling downtown during the event.

They are working with the RCMP and intelligence agencies to prepare for any situation , including violence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is a small fringe minority among the group en route to Ottawa who are holding ``unacceptable views.''

One online video includes a far-right wing supporter expressing hope the rally will turn into the Canadian equivalent of last year's January 6th insurrection at the U-S Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.