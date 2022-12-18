Supporters outnumber protesters of drag brunch show in Welland

A drag performance at a Welland cafe drew the attention of protesters and supporters over the weekend.

The Vegan Hippie Chick hosted Pride Niagara's 'Drag it to Brunch' show on Sunday as a small group of protesters gathered outside.

After word of the protest spread, the show of support for the Pride community grew, and in the end supporters of the show outnumbered the protesters.

Some 'Freedom Convoy' protesters also attended flying a F*ck Trudeau flag.

Niagara Regional Police were on hand to keep the peace, but no arrests were made.

St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle attended the show saying the anger and hate outside couldn’t stop the fun, love and laughter inside.

"It was important for our office to be there today and show our support. Great show, as always, by Claudia Silva, Macy Manolo and Hellen Heelz."

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch also commenting on the protest saying 'hate and bigotry have no place in Niagara. I'm proud of the performers who share their talent and love with our community. It's great to see all the people who are giving support and love right back."