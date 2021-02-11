Supreme Court will not hear Duffy's challenge of ruling preventing him from suing Senate

It could be the end of the road for Senator Mike Duffy's attempt to sue the Senate, the Mounties and the federal government for $7.8 million in damages.



The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of a ruling that prevents Duffy from suing the Senate for suspending him following a high-profile investigation of his expense claims.



Lower courts successively ruled the Senate's decision was protected by parliamentary privilege, rejecting Duffy's arguments that he was the victim of arbitrary abuse of power by public officials.