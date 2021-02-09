Supreme Mary Wilson dies at 76 years old

Music lovers are mourning the loss of a Supreme.

Mary Wilson, whose voice can be heard on hits like 'You Can't Hurry Love,' 'Where Did Our Love Go?' and 'Stop In the Name of Love,' has died at the age of 76.

A publicist confirmed her sudden death at her home in Las Vegas, but did not provide a cause.

Wilson, Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard formed The Supremes and became the first all-woman group to claim the top spot in the US album charts.

Wilson stayed with the group until the eventual disbanding in 1977 and then began a career as a solo artist.

Her memoir 'Dreamgirl: My Life As a Supreme' broke records and remains one of the best-selling rock-and-roll autobiographies of all time.