Surfing Santa braves the elements for a good cause
Just days before Christmas, Santa will park his sleigh go for a trek on his stand-up paddleboard.
Surfing Santa will have to put on a specialized drysuit when he makes the frigid 10km trek on the Niagara River Monday, December 22nd.
John Fulton says the idea to brave the elements and draw attention to homelessness in Niagara just popped in his head one day back in 1985.
Fulton is encouraging you to donate clothing, especially socks, long underwear and foil blankets to help the homeless make it through these cold winter months.
For more information on how to donate, or to find a drop off point, visit SurfingSanta.com.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.