Surfing Santa braves the elements for a good cause

Just days before Christmas, Santa will park his sleigh go for a trek on his stand-up paddleboard.

Surfing Santa will have to put on a specialized drysuit when he makes the frigid 10km trek on the Niagara River Monday, December 22nd.

John Fulton says the idea to brave the elements and draw attention to homelessness in Niagara just popped in his head one day back in 1985.

Fulton is encouraging you to donate clothing, especially socks, long underwear and foil blankets to help the homeless make it through these cold winter months.

For more information on how to donate, or to find a drop off point, visit SurfingSanta.com.