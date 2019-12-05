Survey finds positive reviews of changes to Bay Beach
Town of Fort Erie officials say Bay Beach improvements paid off.
More than $428,000 was raised through entrance and parking fees at the Lake Erie beach last summer.
Officials say over 95,000 guests visited the beach, and a survey of 825 people yielded positive reviews about the beach's cleanliness, new washroom facilities, and rules of enforcement.
Some of the changes made to the beach last summer, including the entrance fees, were widely criticized.
This coming season, the town is implementing several new programs including a non-resident season pass for short term rental owners and a seasonal parking pass for beach goers who want to park on the street at Crystal Beach.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.