Survey says Canadians are struggling to save for retirement

A new survey found that Canadians are struggling to save for retirement, with many planning to push back the next phase of their life amid inflation and higher interest rates.



The survey from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, conducted by Abacus Data, found that 44 per cent of non-retired Canadians aged 55 to 64 have less than $5,000 in savings, with one in five from that group saying they have not set anything aside for retirement.



Inflation has been slowly cooling in recent months, but in April was still more than double the central bank's target rate of two per cent.



The Bank of Canada last week raised its key rate after several straight months of holding it steady, citing the risk of sticky inflation.



More than half of those surveyed between the ages of 55 and 64 said if inflation keeps rising, they will have to push back their intended retirement date.



But young adults aged 18 to 34 also reported struggling to plan for the future, with half saying they're currently living beyond their means.