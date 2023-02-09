Survey says faith in politicians is rebounding

An annual survey on how trusting Canadians are suggests their faith in governments is rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade.



The 2023 CanTrust Index published by Proof Strategies surveyed 1,502 adults online between January 5th and January 13th but cannot be given a margin of error because internet polls are not considered random samples.



Last year's survey suggested after two years of pandemic anxiety, lockdowns and ricocheting COVID-19 rules, trust in governments had plummeted to new lows with just 22 per cent of those surveyed saying they trusted governments.



This year that rose to 37 per cent, the highest it has been in this survey since 2018.



Proof C-E-O Bruce McLellan says it's rare for trust surveys to show trust growing so this is a good news story.



However, he says political parties and politicians fare very poorly among those surveyed, with more than half saying political parties are divisive and only one-quarter saying they feel politicians do their best to deliver services to Canadians efficiently and on time.