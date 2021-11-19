Survey shows at least one million doses of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine have gone to waste
An informal survey shows that at least one million doses of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine supply have gone to waste.
The Canadian Press asked health ministries across the country to provide how many doses had to be disposed of because they had expired or for other reasons.
Numbers from the provinces and territories that replied indicate just over one million doses or two-point-six per cent of their entire supply went unused.
Unused doses vary wildly across Canada.
Alberta reported that 10 per cent of its doses had to be discarded, while Nova Scotia's number was only zero-point-three per cent.
Dr. Ross Upshur, who co-chairs the WHO COVID-19 ethics working group, says some waste is to be expected, but Canada should be striving for the lowest amount possible.
He says it's difficult to know if Canada is meeting that goal because of poor data-sharing and a lack of transparency.
