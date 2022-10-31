Survey shows Canadians trying different ways to reduce food costs

A newly released Canada-wide survey found most people are using coupons and hunting to try to reduce food costs as inflation hits grocery prices hard.

Laurie O'Connor says the survey found people in the Prairie provinces were much more likely to have used emergency measures like food banks or a community fridge.

The survey by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan asked people how they cope with increasing food costs.

The majority of respondents said they were using coupons or hunting for sales.

But nearly 20 per cent of people were also reducing meal sizes or skipping them altogether to save money.