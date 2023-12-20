Survey shows many are unfamiliar with government's plans for national pharmacare program

A new survey shows more than half of respondents are unfamiliar with the government's plans for a national pharmacare program.



Only 18 per cent of those surveyed believe the government should spend additional money on a new, universal, single-payer drug plan, when compared to other health-care priorities.



The results are based off of a web survey of just over 16-hundred Canadians this month by the Leger polling firm.



Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they are not considered truly random samples.



The Liberals promised to pass pharmacare legislation by the end of 2023 that would serve as the foundation of a national drug plan.



That was part of a political pact with the NDP in which the New Democrats are supporting the minority government on key votes.



But the two couldn't agree on the language in the bill before the House of Commons rose for the holidays, and they have agreed on a new March 1 deadline for the Liberals to introduce legislation.