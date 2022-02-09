Survey suggests Canadians are less trusting of governments and politicians as pandemic drags on

A new survey suggests Canadians are less trusting of governments and politicians as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.



The latest edition of the Proof Strategies trust index also shows almost half of those polled last month are still feeling anxious or stressed about COVID-19.



It finds that stress is making them less trusting in general, but particularly of the ability of governments and health officials to manage the Omicron variant.



Proof C-E-O Bruce MacLellan says the pandemic has been difficult for governments to manage but a pattern of contradictory decisions or reversing course on advice or health measures has shaken the public's confidence.



Only one in five people surveyed said they trusted governments or politicians, compared with two in five who said they had such trust in May 2020.



MacLellan says governments need to think hard about how to restore that trust.



The 2022 trust index is based on an online survey of 1,536 people, conducted January 4th to 14th, but cannot be given a margin of error because internet polls are not considered random samples.