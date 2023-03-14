Survey suggests Canadians uninterested in King Charles' coronation and the British monarchy

New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.



The web survey of 1,544 adults released Tuesday by market research firm Leger indicates many Canadians are greeting the ascension of Charles to the throne with a shrug.



Only 12 per cent of respondents said it was good news that Charles is now King, compared to 14 per cent who said it was bad news and 67 per cent who were indifferent.



Only 13 per cent of those surveyed said they felt a personal attachment to the monarchy, compared with 81 per cent who didn't.



The survey found the level of attachment to the monarchy has dropped since the days immediately following Queen Elizabeth's death last September, when 19 per cent said they felt an attachment and 77 per cent said they didn't. Indifference to Charles has also risen in the same period.



A majority of respondents said it's the right time for Canada to reconsider its ties with the monarchy, with 56 per cent in favour and 44 against.