Survey suggests connection between Canadians' stance on free speech and political views



A new national survey suggests there's a connection between Canadians' stance on free speech and their political views.



The phone survey was done over three weeks in June by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan.



One-thousand people participated, with eight in every 10 people saying they believe they have freedom of speech.



The majority of people also believe governments and corporations should intervene to limit the spread of misinformation and hate speech.



Research director Jason Disano says people's answers differed if they lean right.



He says about one in four of the respondents who identified as right-leaning believe Canadians have very little, or no freedom of speech at all.



In Canada, hate speech is illegal, while in America the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, including the right to express hateful comments and offensive opinions.



One in three of the right-leaning respondents says they favour America's no-limit approach.



The survey results are reliable to within plus or minus three per cent, with a 95 per cent confidence level.