Survivor of condominium shooting north of Toronto to live, husband says

A 66-year-old woman who was shot in a rampage at a condominium north of Toronto is going to live, her husband says, but she has a long road to recovery.

John Di Nino says his wife Doreen is in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing emergency surgery Monday.

Doreen Di Nino was shot on Sunday after police say a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at a condominium in Vaughan, Ont., where he killed five others before police shot him dead.

John Di Nino says their lives will be forever altered.

He says he was in his condo when the gunman showed up at the door and opened fire on his wife.

He believes the gunman targeted his home because of a long-standing dispute between the shooter and the condominium board, of which Di Nino is president.