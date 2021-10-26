Suspect arrested after break, enter, and thefts at two St. Catharines businesses
A suspect has been arrested after break, enter, and thefts at two St. Catharines businesses.
Police identified a suspect in the September incidents at U Break I Fix and Metro Cell Store as 35 year old Michel Alexander Gibson of North York.
On Friday, October 15th he was arrested by Toronto Police and charged with two counts each of break, enter, and commit place other than dwelling, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.
The break, enter, and thefts happened at the two businesses during the early morning hours of September 26th. In both cases a suspect broke into the stores, stole items from inside, and then fled in a grey sedan.
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex DigenisAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex Digenis
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR OCT 26 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is Antimicrobial Stewardship? What are the advancements in covid treatments? Are the tools to end the pandemic are at our disposal? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
NOTL Ghost Tours with David GreenTim talks to comedian and performer David Green about Niagara On The Lake's haunted history