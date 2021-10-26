Suspect arrested after break, enter, and thefts at two St. Catharines businesses

A suspect has been arrested after break, enter, and thefts at two St. Catharines businesses.

Police identified a suspect in the September incidents at U Break I Fix and Metro Cell Store as 35 year old Michel Alexander Gibson of North York.

On Friday, October 15th he was arrested by Toronto Police and charged with two counts each of break, enter, and commit place other than dwelling, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

The break, enter, and thefts happened at the two businesses during the early morning hours of September 26th. In both cases a suspect broke into the stores, stole items from inside, and then fled in a grey sedan.