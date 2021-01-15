Suspect arrested after trying to sell stolen comics
A Haldimand man is facing charges after a break and enter in Niagara Falls.
Officers were called to the Summer Street and Main Street area on January 2nd after a suspect broke into a home and took jewelry and collectable comic books.
The stolen goods are worth over $9,000.
Detectives later learned a man was trying to sell the collectable comics locally.
Officers met up with the 25 year old suspect at a service centre in the South Service Road area of Grimsby on Wednesday and arrested him after a short foot chase.
During the arrest officers searched his car, finding a prohibited weapon, illegal drugs, and stolen property.
Devon Clements has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of MDMA and crystal meth.
