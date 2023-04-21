Suspect arrested following fire at former church in St. Catharines

A suspect has been arrested following a fire at a former church in St. Catharines.

The blaze broke out at the former Maranatha Christian Reform Church at 301 Scott Street this morning, fully engulfing the building.

The property was already fenced off as it is being demolished to make way for a new housing development.

The St. Catharines Fire Department is on scene and says no injuries have been reported.

The fire is contained and under control and firefighters continue to pour water to extinguish any hot spots remaining under debris following the collapse of the structure.

City officials say there are no concerns for public safety, and the road is closed between Tabor Drive and Forster Street.

Niagara Police say they received information that a person was seen running from the scene.

A search of the area by officers lead them stop and investigate a person found walking nearby, they ended up making an arrest.

The suspect has been transported to the police force's prison in Niagara Falls.

We will continue to follow this story.

