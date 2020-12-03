Suspect arrested following Niagara Falls theft

A suspect has been arrested after $7,400 dollars worth of items were stolen from a Niagara Falls home.

Officers were called to the Drummond Road and Maranda Street area yesterday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

They discovered a motorcycle, mountain bike, pressure washer, snow blower, and lawn mower had been taken from a home in that area.

Later that day, officers arrested 48 year old Kenneth Vincent of Niagara Falls and all stolen items were recovered.

Vincent is charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.