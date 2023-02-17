Suspect arrested in Niagara Falls sexual assault

Niagara police responded to sexual assault complaint in Niagara Falls on February 11.

Police say a woman alleged that she had been sexually assaulted three times within recent days by an acquaintance.

A search warrant was issued for the suspect.

On Thursday, the suspect's vehicle was seen on Stanley Avenue near Murray Street.

Police arrested 44-year-old Wayne Earl James Brown of Niagara Falls following a traffic stop.

Brown is facing three counts of sexual assault.

Police say the assaults occurred inside the suspect's van after he offered the victim a ride.

And while they say there's no information to suggest there may be other victims, they are asking who may have had a similar encounter to contact them.

Brown is white, 5’11” tall, 225lbs with short brown hair.

His van is a black 2007 Honda Odyssey with visible damage to the front bumper.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension 1009638.