Suspect arrested near London after robbery at Outlet Collection in NOTL
A man has been arrested near London after a robbery at the Outlet Collection Mall in Niagara-On-The-Lake.
Officers were called to the outlet mall on Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. after security officers tried to arrest a man.
When security officers tried to detain him, the man ran through the property, armed himself with a knife, and tried to enter several cars in the parking lot.
The suspect then threatened a woman driving a Mercedes and got into the vehicle.
Although the woman was able to escape without injury, the man was able to flee in the vehicle.
Security officers and a member of the public tried to stop him, but they were unsuccessful.
Following the incident, a man reported his vehicle had been entered and his credit cards had been stolen and used at the mall.
Yesterday, the suspect in the stolen Mercedes was arrested by the OPP on the 401.
28 year old Michael Leroy Barrett faces a lengthy list of charges.
The NRP have charged him with:
- Theft Under $5000
- Assault with a Weapon (3 Counts)
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Robbery
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Fail to comply with a probation order
The OPP have charged him with:
- Dangerous Driving
- Prohibited Driving
- Failure to Remain at an Accident
- Resist Arrest
- Impaired Operation by Drug
-
Karl Dockstader, Criminally-Charged Journalist & Co-Host of One Dish, One Mic, Heard Sundays at 10A on CKTBSee omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Criminally-Charged Journalist & Co-Host of One Dish, One Mic, Heard Sundays at 10A on CKTBSee omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Greg David TV eh.com - What shows are hitting the airwaves this yearwww.tv-eh.com See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.