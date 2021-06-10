Suspect barricades himself inside home after St. Catharines SUV theft

Two men have been arrested after a SUV theft in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to a variety store in the Pelham Road and Kent Street area last night just before 9 p.m. after a Dodge Journey was stolen when the owner left the vehicle running in the parking lot while they went into the store.

The Dodge was located at a housing complex on Rykert Street near Churchill at 9:30 p.m.

A home was contained and one of the suspects, a Thorold man, surrendered to police, but a second suspect refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

Officers believed there may have been weapons inside the home and called in crisis negotiators.

At 1:50 a.m. this morning, the second man was arrested without injury and a woman inside the home was removed unharmed.

Officers have charged 28 year old Brandon Rodney Thomas of Thorold with possession of property obtained by crime while 45 year old Arkadiusz Jerry Bukinski of no fixed address is charged with motor vehicle theft, operation while prohibited, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

